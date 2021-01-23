Watford Star Hughes: Mikel Made Stoke City Game Difficult For Us

Watford midfielder Will Hughes admitted that John Mikel Obi caused the Hornets problems in Friday’s Sky Bet Championship clash , reports Completesports.com.

The visitors edged a thrilling contest 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.

Mikel put up a fine performance in the encounter despite Stoke City’s defeat and Hughes acknowledged the former Super Eagles captain effort in the game.

“In the last 10 to 15 minutes we showed a lot of character to hold on,” said Hughes, speaking to Hive Live.

“If it was 2-0 it wouldn’t have been plain sailing, but when they scored it showed we’ve got a lot of gut and character to get through to the end.

“We did a lot better in the second half with how we pressed because their formation caused us a few issues in the first half. The three in midfield caused us some problems in terms of who was going out to press who and [John] Obi Mikel had a lot of the ball, so we found it…