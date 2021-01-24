Barcelona Want To Sign Aguero, Alaba On Free Transfers

Barcelona are reportedly determined to bring Sergio Aguero and David Alaba to Camp Nou on free transfers.

Aguero’s contract with Manchester City is due to expire at the end of June, and it appears increasingly likely that the Argentine, who has struggled with injuries this season, could be allowed to move on.

Alaba, meanwhile, is widely expected to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer, having failed to come to an agreement with the German champions over a new contract.

Real Madrid are thought to be in pole position to sign Alaba, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are hopeful of landing the Austria international on a free transfer.

The report claims that Aguero is viewed as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez, who joined Atletico Madrid last summer, and the Argentine’s arrival could help the Catalan giants convince Lionel Messi to sign a new deal.

Ronald Koeman’s side are also said to be keen to land…