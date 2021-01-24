Club Brugge Boss Clement Coy On Dennis Future

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement has refused to rule out the possibility of Emmanuel Dennis leaving the club during the current transfer window, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis has been linked with a move away from the club with English and German sides interested in his services.

“He has trained with the group again. For me it is simple. I try to get the most out of every player who is at the club until the last minute. Only one good training is not enough”, Clement told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“We want to see this longer. And then we will see whether Dennis is still here on February 1 (when the transfer window closes) or not.”

The 23-year-old has featured in nine league games for Club Brugge this season.

