FA Cup: Manchester United Floor Liverpool In Pulsating Fourth-Round Tie

Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 in a thrilling FA Cup fourth round tie at the Old Trafford on Sunday night.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead with a sublime finish In the 18th minute.

Mason Greenwood equalised for the home team eight minutes later following a sweeping move.

Marcus Rashford completed the turnaround when he put Manchester United ahead for the first time three minutes after the break but Salah restored parity two minutes before the hour mark.

The game was decided by a sublime Bruno Fernandes free kick 12 minutes from time.

