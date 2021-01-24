Kalu Helps Bordeaux Overcome Angers, Extend Winning Run

Samuel Kalu was in action and helped Bordeaux to a 2-1 home win against Angers, in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Bordeaux have now won their third consecutive game.

Kalu who was in the starting eleven against Angers was later replaced in the 61st minute while Josh Maja was benched.

A brace from Ui-Jo Hwang in the 8th and 11th minutes secured the win for Bordeaux.

Angelo Fulgini reduced the deficit in the 39th minute but Bordeaux held on for the win.

They climb to seventh position on 32 points in the French topflight league table.

By James Agberebi

