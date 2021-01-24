Koc Fenerbahce President Asks Fans To Help Fund Ozil’s £13m Salary

Fenerbahce have asked fans to help fund Mesut Ozil’s £13million wage packet by donating money through a text message campaign, Daily Mail reports.

The German playmaker is currently in Istanbul arranging a free transfer to the Turkish giants after reaching an agreement with current club Arsenal to terminate his contract in north London.

Ozil was earning around £18million-a-year in wages from Arsenal and will be taking a pay cut when he completes a move to Fenerbahce, but the Turkish club’s president Ali Koc admitted his side needs financial support to complete the move.

Koc announced: “We have a request for our fans. Please continue to support us, we are also dependent on your financial support.



“On the day of the signature, I will ask you to break a record. With an SMS campaign.

“Maybe 300,000, 500,000 or maybe even a million text messages come together. This support will do us very…