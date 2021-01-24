Lampard Backs Tomori To Become A Top Player

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Fikayo Tomori have what it takes to become a “top player” in future after the young defender completed his loan move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Tomori broke into Chelsea’s first team last season after spending time on loan at Derby County during the previous campaign.

The 23-year-old blasted a fine long-range strike in a 5-2 win at Wolves to announce his Premier League arrival.

He even went on to make his England debut last term, having caught the eye of boss Gareth Southgate, but could not maintain that upward trajectory at Stamford Bridge this season.

Many Chelsea fans have expressed frustrations with Tomori’s loan, but Lampard insisted the academy graduate can still flourish in west London in the long-run.

Asked to explain to those vexed supporters why Tomori has left temporarily, Lampard…