Ndidi, Iheanacho In Action As Leicester Secure Comeback Win At Brentford

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured for Leicester City who came from a goal down to beat Championship club Brentford 3-1, in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Both players came off the bench with Ndidi coming on in the 70th minute for Nampalys Mendy while Iheanacho replaced Cengiz Under in the 76th minute.

Brentford took the lead in the 6th minute through Mads Bech before Under equalised for Leicester on 46 minutes.

In the 51st minute Leicester went 2-1 ahead thanks to Youri Tielemans from the penalty spot before James Maddison sealed the win on 71 minutes.

And at Craven Cottage, Ola Aina was not included in Fulham’s squad that lost 3-0 to Burnley.

Tosin Adarabioyo who started the game was replaced on 82 minutes while Ademola Lookman was benched.

By James Agberebi

