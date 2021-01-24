NPFL: Sunshine Stars, Nasarawa Utd Win Away; MFM Hold Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars and Nasarawa United recorded away wins in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

At the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Sunshine Stars beat their hosts Dakkada 2-1 in thrilling contest.

Sadeeq Yusuf directed his header into the net from Seun Olulayo’s corner kick in the 12th minute.

Jesam Edet equalised for the home team a minute after the hour mark.

Yusuf scored the winning goal in the 67th minute after another assist by Olulayo.

In Uzoro, Nasarawa United came back from a goal down to record a 2-1 win against their hosts Warri Wolves.

Uche Ihuarulam headed Wolves in front from a Jumbo Wisdom pinpoint cross in the 21st minute.

Silas Nwankwo equalised for Nasarawa United in the 63rd minute following poor defending by the home team.

The visitors netted the winner through Chinedu Ohanachom 12 minutes from time.

Heartland recorded their second win of…