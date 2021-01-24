Nwankwo Scores Again In Crotone’s Defeat Away To Fiorentina 

Simeon Nwankwo got on the score sheet again but ended on the losing side as Crotone lost 2-1 away to Florentina, in the Serie A on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Last Sunday he bagged a brace as Crotone defeated Benevento 4-1.

Nwankwo scored in the 66th minute to reduce the deficit but Florentina held on for the win.

Giacomo Bonaventura opened the scoring for Fiorentina in the 20th minute before Dusan Vlahovic made it 2-0 on 32 minutes.

It was Nwankwo’s seventh goal in 19 league appearances for his side so far this season.

He is currently Nigeria’s highest goal scorer in Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, Laliga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1).

Crotone remain bottom on 12 points in the league table after 19 games played.

By James Agberebi

