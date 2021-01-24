Solskjaer Admits Van De Beek Unhappy At Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that summer signing Donny van de Beek is unhappy at Old Trafford due to his lack of playing time.



Van de Beek was tipped to play a major role at Old Trafford after signing from Ajax, but has found regular minutes hard to come by in his first season in England.

The 23-year-old has made 21 appearances this season but has played just 10 times in the Premier League – only two of which have been starts.

United top the Premier League table with the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing a major role in central midfield.

That has left Van de Beek as the odd man out, and his manager has admitted that lack of playing time hasn’t gone down well.

“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy,” Solskjaer said. “Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner.

“We are doing well and have got…