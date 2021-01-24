Spanish Club Real Betis Keen On Signing Ighalo

Spanish club Real Betis are reportedly keen on signing Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo for the rest of the campaign.

Ighalo, 31, is nearing the end of his loan deal at Premier League club Manchester United.

The striker is expected to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua at the end of the month as United are not keen on an extension.

As it stands, Ighalo will return to China in February, but according to Estadio Deportivo, the Nigerian is not keen on a move back to the Chinese Super League.



The report claims that La Liga club Betis are exploring the possibility of signing the experienced striker on loan with a view to a permanent move at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side could face competition from a number of clubs, though, as teams from the MLS and Serie A are also said to be keeping a close eye on developments.

