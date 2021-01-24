Oladapo Afolayan has described his West Ham United debut a ”dream come true”, reports Completesports.com.

The Academy graduate marked his debut appearance for the Hammers with a goal as the London club beat Doncaster Rovers 4-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 23-year-old replaced Tomas Soucek in the second half of the encounter.

He showed great awareness to time his run into the box and finish after Ryan Fredericks drew a save from Ellery Balcombe which fell at the feet of the young Hammers sub.

Afolayan, who played against Tottenham for the U23s on Friday night, said: “I am delighted – it is a dream come true.



“It has been a couple of years of hard work since I joined the club.

“I thought Ryan (Fredericks) was going to square it but he had a shot and I just followed it in.

“I played 60 minutes last night for the U23s. When I…