Oladapo Afolayan has described his West Ham United debut a ”dream come true”, reports Completesports.com.
The Academy graduate marked his debut appearance for the Hammers with a goal as the London club beat Doncaster Rovers 4-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
The 23-year-old replaced Tomas Soucek in the second half of the encounter.
He showed great awareness to time his run into the box and finish after Ryan Fredericks drew a save from Ellery Balcombe which fell at the feet of the young Hammers sub.
Afolayan, who played against Tottenham for the U23s on Friday night, said: “I am delighted – it is a dream come true.
Read Also: Iheanacho: Leicester City Must Be At Their Best Against Brentford
“It has been a couple of years of hard work since I joined the club.
“I thought Ryan (Fredericks) was going to square it but he had a shot and I just followed it in.
“I played 60 minutes last night for the U23s. When I…
Source: Complete Sports