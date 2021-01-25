1st My Anambra Football Super 8 Tournament:  27 Teams Set For Zonal Playoffs 

The Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA) has held the draws for the zonal Playoffs for the maiden edition of ‘My Anambra Football’ Super 8 tournament.

The draws were held on Saturday, January 23 at the State’s Football Association Secretariat in Awka.

A total of 27 teams took part in the draws to be part of the prestigious grassroots competition bankrolled by Aspire FC Adazi Ani.

The draws conducted by the Chairman of the organizing committee and a member of the ANSFA board, Oliver Ndigwe alongside ANSFA secretary, Chijioke Onyedika had teams drawn to playoffs in their zones, Anambra South, Anambra North and Anambra Central from where teams will emerge for the main Super 8 competition.

According to information made available to sports writers, participating clubs are expected to submit their players’ license on or before 4pm of Tuesday, 26th January 2021.

In order to be sure that all players go into the competition with clean bill of health, the sponsors have…