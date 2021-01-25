Alao To Receive Icon Of The Year At Ballers Awards

The Group Managing Director of Communications Complete Limited, Dr. Mumini Alao will be the recipient of the Icon of the Year award at the 2nd edition of

The Ballers Awards.

Alao is recognised for his immense contribution towards sports journalism in Nigeria over the years.

The Ballers Awards aim to honour and appreciate exemplary achievements of Nigerian footballers for their exploits in the preceding year.

A nomination reveal show for this year’s edition was done on 21 January, 2021 hosted by Emmanuel Sabastine and Bellarose Okojie. The show unwrapped names of nominees for the various categories and is available for streaming on all Naijafootballers social media platforms and HIP TV.

The Ballers Awards consist of 10 keenly contested categories which include the Revelation of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Forward of the Year and five other categories.

Winners in each category will receive a beautiful award plaque.

The…