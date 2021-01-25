Allardyce Confirms West Brom Interest In Musa

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed his interest in signing Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa, reports Completesports.com.

Musa is a free agent after leaving Saudi outfit Al-Nassr and the Baggies will run the rule over the forward before making a decision on whether to offer him a short-term deal.

”We’ve had many other players on the radar, many abroad, but we’ve not been able to secure that particular player yet,”Allardyce told a news conference on Monday.



“He’s not here yet, so until he turns up.

“He’s a person of interest and when he arrives we’ll alert everybody and let them know.”

Musa’s previous stint in the Premier League with Leicester City ended on a sour note as he made seven league starts in 21 outings.

By Adeboye Amosu

