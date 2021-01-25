Chelsea Premier League Giants Confirm Lampard Sack

Chelsea have announced the sacking of club legend and manager Frank Lampard.

The club made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

Former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is being reported to take over from Lampard.

“Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard,” the statement read.

Also Read: Liverpool Contact Ex-Arsenal Defender Sokratis Amid Centre-Back Crisis

“This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a…