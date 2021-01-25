Dennis Joins Cologne On Loan From Club Brugge

Emmanuel Dennis has joined Bundesliga club Cologne from Club Brugge on loan for the rest of the season, reports Completesports.com.

“Emmanuel is a quick player, who can play through the middle as a striker as well as on the wings. His finishing ability last season saw him gain the interest of many top clubs,” managing director, Horst Heldt told the club website.

The Nigeria international is happy to join the club and and is looking forward to a successful spell in Germany.

“The last six months were not easy for me. I want to play and score goals, and therefore I wanted to make a move in the current transfer window,” Dennis stated.

“I am pleased that I’m now at FC Cologne. I know what the sporting situation here – therefore I want to play my part in keeping us in the league, by playing and scoring in a top league.”

Dennis joined Club Brugge from Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk in 2017. He has made 116…