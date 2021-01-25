FA Cup: Abraham Bags Hat-trick As Chelsea Beat Luton Town

Tammy Abraham netted a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round tie at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The victory helped ease pressure on under-fire manager Frank Lampard.

Abraham had appeared to put the hosts in total control of the tie with two early goals, only for Jordan Clark’s strike on the half-hour mark, with the aid of another Kepa Arrizabalaga error, to give Luton hope of a comeback.

However, Abraham was on hand to ease any home nerves with a close-range finish 16 minutes from time.

Timo Werner missed a late penalty for the Blues.

The West London club will face Barnsley in the fifth-round.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…