Gattuso Happy Over Osimhen’s Return From Injury

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has picked Victor Osimhen’s return from injury as one positive from Sunday’s 3-1 defeat against Hellas Verona, reports Completesports.com.

The Partenopei were completely outplayed by the hosts who rallied back from a goal down to win the game.

Osimhen took to the field five minutes after the hour mark as a replacement for Andre Petagna.

It was his first appearance for the Blues since the 1-0 win against Bologna in November, 2020 where he scored the winning goal.

The 22-year-old dislocated his shoulder while on international duty with Nigeria a week after the Bologna game.

“Now you have to be clear with your head, despite the regret,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“We are happy with the return of Osimhen and Mertens, they are not very well but it is normal because they have not been for a long…