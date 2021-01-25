How Phone Call From Maldini Convinced Me To Join Milan

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori has revealed how a conversation with legendary defender Paolo Maldini convinced him to join AC Milan.

Maldini, who is the technical director at the Italian side, played more than 900 times for the European giant before retiring and joining the backroom staff.

And Tomori, who has been out of favour for much of Frank Lampard’s reign at Stamford Bridge, has now confirmed it was club legend Maldini who was key in persuading him to join the Serie A giants.

“I chose to come here to AC Milan because it’s a club with a great history, with great players and obviously the club is in a good moment right now,” Tomori told AC Milan’s website.

“It’s an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. It’s a huge honour for me to be here.

“When I first got the call, I was a bit… I wouldn’t say confused, but I was surprised! I…