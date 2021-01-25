Iheanacho Has Been Impactful In Games For Leicester

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Kelechi Iheanacho has been impactful for the Foxes despite his paltry returns in front of goal.

Iheanacho has scored just three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

All his three goals has been scored in the Europa League while he has fired blanks in 10 Premier League outings.

Despite this, Rodgers posited that Iheanacho has contributed in no small small way to Leicester’s impressive performance in this campaign.

“You need guys who are going to be loyal in behind Vardy. He’s played well and made a good impact coming into games,” the former Liverpool boss said in Monday’s press conference, ahead of their league clash against Everton on Wednesday.

“Strikers get their confidence from scoring goals and that comes from playing and being in rhythm. But there’s no doubt that he always…