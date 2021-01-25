Junior Lokosa Joins Tanzanian Club Simba SC On Short-Term Deal

Tanzanian champions Simba SC have announced the capture of Nigeria forward Junior Lokosa on a short-term deal , reports Completesports.com.

Lokosa last featured for Tunisian giants Esperance. The striker was released by the former African champions on July 30, 2020.

“WELCOME JUNIOR LOKOSA

Iron from Nigeria and a former Espérance player is already in Msimbazi and his deal has been finalized. The main goal is the semi-finals of the African Champions League with Mama’s goal being the Premier League and FA Cup,”reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

The 27-year-old was top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 17 goals in the 2018/2019 season.

The former First Bank of Lagos player is expected to play a big part in Simba’s quest for a first CAF Champions League title.

Lokosa has represented Nigeria once on the international…