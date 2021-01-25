Juventus Chase Tosin Adarabioyo – Complete Sports ‘

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, reports Completesports.com.

Calciomercato reports that the Italian giants are following the 23-year-old Nigerian-born defender but Fulham might request €10-12 million for his release.

Adarabioyo linked up with Fulham from Manchester City on October 5, 2020 and has delivered impressive performances for the Whites.

Manchester City received up to £2million for the transfer and inserted a 20 per cent sell on fee in the deal.

The 23-year-old has made 14 Premier League appearances for Fulham this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

