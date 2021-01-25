Lampard To Be Sacked By Chelsea; Ex-PSG Boss Set To Take Over

Frank Lampard is set to be sacked as head coach by Chelsea with former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel replacing him.

Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday but the result was not enough to keep Lampard in his job, with the Blues expected to confirm his departure later on Monday.

According to Sky in Germany, Tuchel is in line to replace Lampard. The German coach left PSG in December.

Lampard signed a three-year contract when he was appointed head coach at Stamford Bridge in July 2019 and during his first season guided the club to Champions League qualification and the FA Cup final.

Also Read: Liverpool Contact Ex-Arsenal Defender Sokratis Amid Centre-Back Crisis

He was supported by owner Roman Abramovich in the summer transfer market as Chelsea spent more than £200m on seven new signings, including big-money transfers for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

However, after a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions earlier this season, Chelsea’s form has…