Liverpool Contact Ex-Arsenal Defender Sokratis Amid Centre-Back Crisis

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos as they look to address their long-standing weakness at centre-back, the Mirror reports.

Sokratis, 32, only left Arsenal last week as he agreed to terminate his contract at the Emirates after two-and-a-half seasons.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain hugely depleted at centre-back following the serious knee injuries suffered by first-choice pairing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The Reds’ back-up option, Joel Matip, has also missed much of the season through injury and was not risked in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on Sunday.

Teenager Rhys Williams started in his place and endured a challenging fourth-round tie up against the likes of Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani.

The 3-2 defeat reaffirmed Liverpool’s need for a centre-back, with midfielder Fabinho continuing to play at the back and Jordan Henderson asked to…