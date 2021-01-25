Liverpool Still Interested In Alaba

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly urged his Liverpool bosses to stay in the hunt for Bayern Munich ace David Alaba.

The Austria international is rumoured to be close to agreeing a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid ahead of his Bayern deal expiring in the summer.

According to reports from Spain, however, Klopp is desperate to get hold of Alaba and does not want Liverpool’s board to give up hope of signing the versatile defender.

Klopp apparently sees Alaba as the ideal type of signing for the Reds, given his ability to play in numerous positions – including centre-back – and his status as a free agent.

Liverpool, who have been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the majority of the campaign, are also believed to be weighing up a move for former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright ©…