Onyekuru Rejoins Galatasaray On Loan

Henry Onyekuru has linked up with Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan for the third time, Completesports.com reports.

Galatasaray confirmed the Nigeria international arrival from Ligue 1 club Monaco on their official website on Monday.

“You know, someone said that he is the son of the house, the son of the house. He is the son of the house, Onyekuru. For the third time, despite the fact that there are many teams that wanted him and it was very costly to the club he came to, Onyekuru insisted on us, ” club president Mustafa Cengiz declared.

“He turned and did not even look at the other teams’ offers to Turkey or abroad. In this context, we thank him very much for his feelings of ownership, belonging and loyalty. This is a stance. He did not prefer money. He preferred his love and affection. ”



Onyekuru stated that he wanted to wear Galatasaray…