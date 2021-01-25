Rashford Manchester United Star Set For Scan On Knee Injury

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to have a scan on the knee injury that forced him off during Sunday’s 3-2 FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Rashford played a key role in sending United into the FA Cup fifth round after bagging a goal and an assist against their bitter rivals at Old Trafford.

Rashford first played the pass of the match to set up Mason Greenwood for the Red Devils’ first before he slotted home their second to put his side 2-1 up.

But he sparked fears that he might be set for a spell on the sidelines after limping down the tunnel in the closing stages on Sunday.

Anthony Martial was sent on to replace Rashford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he was unsure about the fitness of the England international.

When quizzed whether Three Lions ace Rashford was ok, the United boss told BBC Sport: “Let’s hope so.

“His knee was…