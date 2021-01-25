Sokratis Ex-Arsenal Defender Joins Greek Giants Olympiacos

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Greek club Olympiakos following his release by Arsenal.

Olympiacos confirmed Sokratis signing on their verified Twitter handle.

Sokratis, who was on Arsenal’s books from 2018 to 2021, has put pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year contract at the Greek club.

Arsenal and Sokratis agreed to end the defender’s contract at the Emirates six months early, before he completed his latest move.

The 32-year-old’s deal was set to expire at Arsenal at the end of the season. Sky in Italy has reported that La Liga clubs Real Betis and Sevilla, as well as Serie A side Genoa, were keen to sign the Greek international.

He joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in July 2018 and went on to make 69 appearances for the club.

However, along with Mesut Ozil, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta chose not to include Sokratis in his plans…