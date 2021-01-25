Super Eagles Midfielder Ogu Loses Mum

The mother of Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has passed away, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Ogu confirmed the sad news on their verified Twitter handles on Monday.

However, the cause of her death was not made known.

The NFF wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with @NGSuperEagles midfielder @ogujohnugo following the passing of his Mom. May her gentle soul rest In peace.”

On his part, Ogu described his mum’s death as the worse day of his life accompanying the text with love emojis.

“Worse day of my life 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”

Ogu was part of the Super Eagles squad that featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He was also in the…