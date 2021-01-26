Ajayi In Action As Man City Hammer West Brom; Saka On Target

Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates were at the receiving end of a heavy defeat as they fell 5-0 at home to Manchester City in Tuesday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

The win took City temporarily to the top on the log on 41 points just a point above Manchester United.

City were 4-0 up at the break after a scintillating display, with Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez all on target.

Also Read: Ighalo Bids Farewell To Manchester United

Raheem Sterling added a fifth shortly after the break as City eased off the gas and played keep ball for the remainder of the game.

The heavy defeat for the Baggies keeps them 19th in the table, six points from safety.

And at St. Mary, Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1, avenging Saturday’s FA Cup loss to the Saints.

Arsenal climb to eight position on 30 points and are just five points away from fourth place.

Stuart Armstrong gave…