Ancelotti Declares Iwobi Fit For Leicester City Clash

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Alex Iwobi is fit and available for Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at Goodison Park, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi missed Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round victory over Sheffield Wednesday but will return to the squad for the visit of the in-form Foxes as Everton bid for victory that would see them close the gap on Brendan Rodgers’ third-placed side to three points with two games in hand.

“We have Digne and Iwobi back, and we have out Delph, Allan, Gbamin and Nkounkou. The others are all good,” Ancelotti told the club website.



“We don’t have a lot of injuries at this moment because Delph has started to train with us, so practically he is back. We have only Allan, Gbamin and Nkounkou that can recover soon.

“The squad are all in good condition.”

The 24-year-old has scored once…