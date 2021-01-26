German Club Cologne Interested In Dennis

Bundesliga club FC Cologne are desperate to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Club Brugge on a six-month loan deal, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis has been sidetracked at Club Brugge in recent weeks after falling out with manager Philippe Clement.

The 23-year-old came close to leaving Club Brugge last summer, but remain in Belgium after interested clubs failed to cough out the suitable price.



According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Cologne are eager to bring in a new striker as they battle to stay up in the Bundesliga.

They are currently 16th on the table with 15 points from 18 matches, two points away from safety.

Dennis has failed to register a goal in nine league appearances for Club Brugge this season.

