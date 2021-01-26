Guardiola Plays Down Quadruple Suggestions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed talk of the quadruple as a fairytale.

City booked an FA Cup fifth round trip to Swansea after avoiding a massive upset at Cheltenham with a 3-1 comeback win on Saturday.

They are also second in the Premier League, play Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16 of the Champions League next month and face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final in April.

But Guardiola insisted any suggestion of a clean sweep this season is fanciful.

“The target is Big Sam, West Brom, the other is a fairytale – 99.9 per cent never be accomplished,” he said, ahead of Tuesday’s trip to The Hawthorns.

“My advice is that you don’t do these kind of questions to the managers as it’s unrealistic.”

Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres scored in the final 10 minutes at Cheltenham to cancel out Alfie May’s shock opener.

Guardiola gave Eric Garcia his first start for more than a month with the defender’s future increasingly likely to be…