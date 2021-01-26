HJK Helsinki Teen Star David Ezeh Commits Future To Nigeria

Teenage striker David Ezeh has committed his international future to Nigeria despite strong interest from Finland, reports Completesports.com.

Ezeh, 15, was born in Finland to a Nigerian father and Finnish mother.

His father Ezeh Sylvester Ndubuisi hails from Imo State, South East Nigeria.

The teenager star is currently in the books of top Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

Ezeh is the biggest star in the club’s academy and has scored 287 goals in 179 appearances.

He is no doubt turning heads in Finland and the Football Federation are keen to see him play for their national team.

His family however want him to play for Nigeria and he is open to the idea too.

“David is a big talent in Finland and the fact that he plays in the academy of one of the biggest clubs in Finalnd has really put him under the spotlight,”a source close to the right-footed striker told…