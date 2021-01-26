Ighalo Bids Farewell To Manchester United

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has bid farewell to Manchester United, saying it was honour to play for the Red Devils.

Ighalo linked up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020, but the loan deal was later extended to January 31, 2021.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular playing time this season following the arrival of Edison Cavani at Old Trafford.

The former Watford striker loan deal will officially come to an end next week and he is set to return to Shanghai Shenhua.

He has been linked with a number of clubs in England, Spain, MLS and the Middle East.

“It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end. But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this lifelong dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for,” Ighalo stated in an emotional post…