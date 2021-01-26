Koeman Blasts PSG Over Interest In Messi

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has attempted to laugh off speculation linking Lionel Messi with a future move to Paris Saint-Germain.

With Messi having just over five months remaining on his contract, PSG are in a position where they can hold formal discussions with the Argentina international.

Sporting director Leonardo has not been shy in acknowledging that the French giants are monitoring the player’s situation at Camp Nou.

In response to Leonardo’s recent comments, Koeman has admitted that he would be interested in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar if they became available in the future.

The Dutchman is quoted by The Mirror as saying: “If you ask me if I’m interested in Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe, I’d say yes.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future; I can’t give an opinion on those. We try to have the best squad possible.”

