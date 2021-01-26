Lampard Keen To Return To Management After Chelsea Sacking

Frank Lampard intends to continue his managerial career after being dismissed as Chelsea manager on Monday, according to reports.

Lampard was sacked after overseeing just two victories in Chelsea’s last eight Premier League games.

The Blues sit ninth in the table and are already 11 points adrift of Manchester United in top spot.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to be confirmed as Lampard’s successor before Wednesday’s clash with Wolves.

And the Daily Telegraph, the publication which broke the news of Lampard’s sacking, reports that the 42-year-old is not about to walk away from management.

Lampard’s wife Christine is pregnant, so Lampard may not seek an immediate return to the dugout.

But according to friends, the former England international is determined to prove himself as a successful Premier League manager.

Lampard has aired his disappointment at not being given more time to turn the situation at Stamford Bridge around.

“It has been a huge privilege and an honour…