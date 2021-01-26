Lampard Reacts To Chelsea Sacking After 18 Months In Charge

Frank Lampard has reacted to his sacking at Chelsea on Monday admitting his disappointment at not being given more time.

Club owner Roman Abramovic insisted the former midfielder’s status at the club was undiminished by the decision, which came after a run of five defeats in eight Premier League games.

With Chelsea ninth in the table and 11 points off leaders Manchester United after spending £220million in the summer, Abramovich ended Lampard’s time as manager midway through a three-year deal.

Also Read: Barcelona Owe 19 Clubs £112million In Transfer Fees

It is understood that former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is set to replace the 42-year-old.

Lampard issued a statement via the League Managers Association in which he described managing the club as a “huge privilege and an honour”, thanking the clubs’ fans who have largely remained staunchly behind him.

But Lampard added: “When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time…