Mbappe Keen On Liverpool Move

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe would consider a move to Liverpool if the Premier League champions table an offer, according to a report.

The France international is into the final 18 months of his PSG contract and has been locked in discussions over fresh terms.

Mbappe hinted last week that he is ready to commit to a new deal, but ESPN claims that the striker has not entirely ruled out an exit in the summer.

It is suggested that Mbappe is keen on the idea of joining Liverpool, though it is widely accepted that the Reds are not in a position to make a realistic offer this year.

Real Madrid are the other side thought to be interested in snapping up the 22-year-old, with the player having previously admitted that he would like to work under Zinedine Zidane.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights…