My Pawa Won Me Over ₦20 Million On betPawa And A Call From Mr Eazi

Rasheed from Kwara needed Granada to win or draw in his final betPawa Pick17 match. They were losing 3-1 to Huesca with 3 minutes left. But it finished 3-3 and those late goals won him the ₦20 Million Jackpot, plus ₦919,262.96 extra for wins on other tickets. ‘’ Mr Eazi even called to congratulate him ’’ . This is his story…

betPawa was introduced to me by my friend and I started playing late last year. What I like about Pick17 is the huge amount involved: a ₦20 Million Jackpot.

I didn’t really do any research, but I am familiar with some of the teams, so I just followed my mind. I was actually monitoring the selections game by game.

Check out the Jackpot I won here

Wow, I was so excited, I couldn’t believe that I am the youngest millionaire in this area. The feeling was so great. I am still looking at myself, if this is true, even after I have…