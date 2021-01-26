Odegaard Real Madrid Youngster Passes Arsenal Medical

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard has reportedly completed his medical at Arsenal and will be announced as a Gunner imminently.

Odegaard, 22, successfully completed his examination ahead of his loan move to the Emirates.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the Norwegian’s move is expected to be confirmed today (Tuesday).

Arsenal are expected to pay around £1.8million in a loan fee and pick up his £38,000-a-week wages.

That will place him 23rd in the squad for highest-paid players at Arsenal – below calamity goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson.

But former Highbury hero Alan Smith is worried he may turn out to be another flop in the same way Denis Suarez was in 2019.

The Spaniard arrived at the Emirates from Barcelona two years ago but made just six substitute appearances, failing to register any goals or assists before getting injured.

Speaking about Odegaard, Smith told Stadium Astro: “He’s had his…