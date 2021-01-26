Osayi-Samuel Excited To Join Fenerbahce

Bright Osayi-Samuel, 23-year-old winger, with whom the club Queens Park Rangers was signed, came to Istanbul. Speaking to Fenerbahçe Television at the airport, the young player made the following statements:

Bright Osayi-Samuel is delighted to link up Turkish giants Fenerbahce and is looking forward to a successful time at the club.

The 23-year-old joined Fenerbahce from Sky Bet Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers and

penned a four-and-half-year contract with his new club.

“I am very excited to be transferred to Fenerbahçe. Playing in Fenerbahçe will be a big challenge for me. I can’t wait to be on the field in a big club like Fenerbahçe and be useful to the team,”Osayi-Samuel told the club website.

“Talking about Fenerbahçe, I know that the fans support our team in a very passionate way. Fenerbahçe is a big club. From the beginning of my transfer process, fans have supported me by sending welcome…