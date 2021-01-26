Premier League: Iheanacho Tipped To Lead Leicester City Attack Vs Everton

Leicester City will face off against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night as they try to grind out a positive result on the road. The Foxes managed to secure a win versus Brentford last weekend, which will give them some momentum heading into this midweek encounter at Merseyside.

Brendan Rodgers will opt for a 4-1-4-1 formation and is expected to revert to his strongest XI for this game. Kelechi Iheanacho will spearhead the Leicester attack up top at the expense of Ayoze Perez, who will be named on the bench.

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel will operate in between the sticks for the Foxes after he was rested in the FA Cup win over the Bees. Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana will function as the centre-halves as they look to neutralise the threat of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the 90 minutes.

Timothy Castagne will feature at left-back while James Justin looks to impress on the other flank as the right-back….