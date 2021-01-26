Tuchel Ex-PSG Boss Appointed New Manager At Chelsea FC

German-born coach Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as new manager at Chelsea succeeding Frank Lampard.

The Blues made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday.

Lampard was sacked on Monday after a dismal run of form left Chelsea ninth in the Premier League table and 11 points off leaders Manchester United.

Tuchel, who had been out of work for one month after being axed by Paris Saint-Germain, will be tasked with getting an immediate response out of a squad that has failed to show any cohesion in the weeks leading to Lampard’s sacking.

Tuchel paid tribute to predecessor Lampard, saying: “I would like to thank Chelsea for their confidence in me and my staff.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most…