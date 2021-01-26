What Next For Odion Ighalo?

Manchester United are flying high at the top of the English Premier League table, and remain the only side to still have an unbeaten away record after recently drawing with Liverpool and beating Fulham.

That has seen their odds for the Premier League title shorten drastically, with United now 6/1 to win the league with most bookies. Elsewhere in the Premier League betting, Manchester City are the hot favourites at 1/2, while defending champions Liverpool are 9/2.

Theater of Dreams

However, while the Red Devils have enjoyed finding the back of the net out on the pitch in recent weeks, one of their leading strikers has seemingly gone missing off it.

Odion Ighalo was one of Manchester United’s biggest ever surprise signings when he joined the club on-loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in January 2020, and after going on to score a handful of much needed goals for United that season, his deal was extended until January 31st 2021.

With just a matter of days now remaining on…