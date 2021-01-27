Arsenal Complete Odegaard Loan Deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season.

The Gunners made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Wednesday.

Odegaard, 22, made it clear he wanted to leave in January in order to play regular first-team football, having played just nine times in all competitions for Madrid this season.

Odegaard’s decision to move to the Premier League was aided by a chat with the Arsenal manager.

“I spoke to him (Arteta) before coming here, of course,” Odegaard told Arsenal’s website. “That was very important for me and he seems like a top manager and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is.

“He gave me a great feeling and that was important for me to come here. He was crucial.

“I think every time you go to a new place, you want to make sure that it feels good and that there is a plan. But I think…