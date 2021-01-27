Arteta: Saka Can Become Complete Player

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka is fast becoming a complete player after the youngster impressed in the Gunners 3-1 win against Southampton on Tuesday night.

Saka scored and provided an assist as Arsenal dominated their hosts at the St Mary’s Stadium.

The manager was particularly pleased with the 19-year-old and has backed him to become a top player.

“Bukayo is doing really well and is always asking to train more and improve in areas that he can do better,”Arteta told the club website.

”That was certainly one, at producing the final bit in the box to score or assist, and he’s doing that much more often.

” He’s able to do that with the work he has put in and the intelligence he’s shown on the pitch, and with the capacity he has to understand the game from different positions. He becomes a really complete player.”

