Barcelona Owe 19 Clubs £112million In Transfer Fees

Laliga giants Barcelona still owe 19 clubs a whopping £112million in transfer fees after they released their annual financial report on Monday, reports Daily Mail.

Of that debt, the largest sum they owe is £25m (€29m) to Liverpool as they still have a large chunk to pay of the initial £142m deal they agreed for Philippe Coutinho three years ago.

The deal was the biggest in the club’s history but the move for the Brazilian hasn’t worked out and now the Spanish club are paying for it in more ways than one.

Having handed over £105m up front to Liverpool for the playmaker, Barca agreed to pay the rest in instalments over the following years.

While Liverpool have received the majority of this, the financial report released by the club shows the Reds are still waiting for a large chunk of this.

Coutinho has been given the chance to stay and prove himself this season but after three goals and two assists…